COVID-19: Anambra govt orders 14-day self-isolation for Civil Servants returning outside state

As a step to further contain the spread of the COVID-19 in the state, the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has ordered a mandatory Fourteen days self Isolation of all public servants returning from outside the state.

This was contained in a release signed by the State Head of Service, Barrister Harry Udu and made available to Tribune Online in Awka, on Friday.

The release re-emphasized that wearing of face masks still remains the criteria for accessing any office so as to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

It further urged civil servants to make proper usage of the face masks. It also stated that the face mask is actually meant for the nose and mouth not for the jaw, pocket or purse, as now seems to be the vogue among Public Servants.

The release directed all Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Department of Ministry, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure full compliance with foregoing directives by the state government.

