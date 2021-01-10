COVID-19: Again, Ortom goes into isolation

Coronavirus
By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
Samuel Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has again gone into isolation following the report that one of the aides tested positive for the disease.

Disclosing this, on Sunday, the State Deputy Governor, Engr Benson Abounu, said that the governor has gone into self-isolation.

Abounu who also doubles as the Chairman of the State action committee on COVID-19 disclosed this at the Armed Forces Interdenominational service held at the ECWA Church, Makurdi.

The deputy governor said that the governor decided to go into isolation following the medical report indicating that a certain Permanent Secretary (whose name he refused to disclose) and his family tested positive to the virus.

Abounu said that the governor will remain in isolation for the stipulated number of days until a test shows he is negative.

According to him, “As I speak with you, the governor has been in isolation for about 9 days and has shown no symptoms or signs of the virus. So, I am happy to inform you that by tomorrow, we should be able to certify him free and he will resume work,” he said.

The deputy governor who lamented the rate the virus is hitting the state said that the state has lost four prominent people within the space of five days, among them a serving local government chairman.

“I want to reiterate that the virus is real and it is the biggest affront facing us. The state has an infection rate of over 489 persons.

“We are still doing relatively well compared to other states of the federation. The only tactic to fight the virus is by keeping to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols.

Abounu, however, praised members of security agencies for their commitment to the relative peace in the State and charged them not to relent in ensuring the safety of the people.

It will be recalled that Governor Ortom had in July 2020 gone into isolation when his wife Mrs Eunice Ortom, son and some of the wife’s personal staff tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Comments

