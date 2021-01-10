Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited, a lesson for real estate players—Adeyemi

Director of award-winning real estate marketing company, Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited, Bridget Adeyemi, has dished out valuable lessons on how an organisation can become successful in the property market.

She noted that location, generally regarded as an important determining factor of the value of property, also matters to companies marketing real estate.

“What inspired the name Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited is that the location is the most bankable area in Nigeria, if not in the whole of Africa. The idea behind our name is that we are the link between buyer and seller around this geographical area which we have taken exclusively as our sphere of operations.

“So if clients are thinking about property in these areas, their thoughts inevitably zeroed in on us,” she added.

She also hinted how to maximise the advantages that come with owning and conducting business in Nigeria, saying that, “I have said this several times on different platforms and forums that Nigeria’s huge population is a blessing for entrepreneurs who are able to find a way to convert it to business advantage.”

Adeyemi also advised aspiring young entrepreneurs, not to be afraid to start small ‘Most big businesses were once small businesses.”

With a huge following on Instagram, Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited is one of Nigeria’s leading real estate marketing companies. Nonetheless, Adeyemi avowed that the firm’s progress was not without its challenges.

“We had the initial challenge of how to gain clients’ trust. Being new in the industry usually has that disadvantage, because everyone wants to stick to the old faces that they have been doing business with. But in our own case, we were able to scale this hurdle by being consistent in our honest and diligent approach,” she explained.

Winning the 2020 GMYT Academy for Real Estate, Adeyemi averred, added impetus to service delivery of Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited. “We will continue to provide excellent services to our clients, those in the country and Nigerians in diaspora, in their quest to become property owners and real estate investors,” she pledged.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month. Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday…