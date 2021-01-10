Fire guts immigration headquarters in Abuja

The Headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), in Abuja, was in the early hours of Sunday gutted by fire with some vital documents said to be destroyed by the inferno.

Although the source of the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained, NIS in its official Twitter handle, @nigimmigration, confirmed the development, saying the cause of the inferno is being investigated.

According to the Immigration Service, the fire which affected some of the offices in the headquarters has been put out by the firefighters.

NIS said: “A fire incident occurred in our Service Headquarters this Morning. It affected some of our offices.

“The fire has been put out by our Federal Fire Station & support from other agencies around the Airport.

“The cause of the fire is being investigated. We assure the public that the incident will not in any way affect the discharge of our services,” it tweeted.

Public Relations Officer of the Service, Mr Sunday Jame,s could not be reached for further clarifications as his mobile phone was said to be switched off but a source closed to the incidence told Tribune Online that the fire incident affected some vital documents in some of the offices.

