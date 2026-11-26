The Supreme Court has affirmed Dr Biodun Collins Ogundipe as the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun for the 2027 general elections.

This is as Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan has, on Wednesday, affirmed Gbemileke Alagbe as the authentic governorship candidate of ADC in Oyo State.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court in a unanimous judgment set aside the earlier decisions of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, which had recognised Mr Jimi Lawal as the party’s governorship candidate.

The panel was presided over by Justice Emmanuel Agim, while Justice Haruna Tsammani read the lead judgment on Tuesday.

The dispute arose from conflicting claims over the outcome of the ADC governorship primary election in Ogun.

The disagreement culminated in a Federal High Court judgment in Abeokuta in July, which overturned Ogundipe’s claim to the party’s ticket and declared Lawal the governorship candidate.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, Ogundipe challenged the decision, arguing that the party’s state congress lacked the authority to collate and declare a result contrary to the outcome of the primary election conducted by the State Electoral Committee constituted by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Speaking after the judgment, Ogundipe said he was elated that justice had prevailed, insisting that there was only one primary election in the state and that he emerged winner.

Also on ADC governorship case in Oyo State, Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court held that the primary election conducted by the party on May 22, 2026, which witnessed the participation of Alagbe and other aspirants and was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, remains the only legally recognised primary election of the party in the state.

It would be recalled that the name of Adegboyega Adegoke was uploaded on INEC’s portal in August amid the court trial instituted by Dr Alagbe.

In the judgment, Justice Agomoh held that the primary election which produced Adegoke was never monitored by INEC.

The court examined the exhibits before it and found that Alagbe participated in the monitored primary election alongside other aspirants, including Niyi Aborishade and won the election.

Giving the breakdown of scores, the court stated that Dr Gbemileke Alagbe had 15,615 votes, Niyi Aborishade 4,307 votes, Taofeek Adegoke 987 votes, Azeez Adeduntan 500 votes and Oyebisi Lukmon Ilaka had 90 votes.

Justice Agomoh said the same result was also admitted by the security agencies, who took part in the election process as independent observers.