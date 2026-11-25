The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo, Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke, has dismissed rumours that he plans to withdraw from the 2027 governorship race, declaring that he is determined to contest and pursue his ambition.

Adegoke said he remained committed to implementing his manifesto, tagged SOLUTIONS, for the benefit of residents of the state, insisting that he had no intention of stepping down for any other candidate.

In a statement issued by his media team on Tuesday, the ADC candidate said, “Let me state unequivocally that I am not stepping down for anybody. I am in this race to win and become the next occupier of the Agodi Governor’s Office.

“The rumour is unfounded, unfortunate and misleading. I have stated many times that I am not a place holder, I am the Oyo State governorship candidate of our great party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the next Executive Governor of Oyo State, Inshallah.”

Adegoke urged his supporters across the state not to be confused or unsettled by the rumour, which he attributed to individuals he claimed were apprehensive about his popularity and political ambition.

He added that he remained confident in his aspiration to become the next governor of Oyo State.