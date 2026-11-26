IBOM LNG & Logistics Base Limited has signed a financial advisory agreement with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to mobilise $1.5 billion for the development of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Eastern Obolo, Akwa Ibom State.

The proposed project, which has secured a licence to establish a gas processing facility with a capacity of 200 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd), is expected to boost Nigeria’s gas monetisation drive, create employment and expand supplies to domestic and international markets.

The facility will be located within the Liberty Free Trade Zone in Akwa Ibom State.

Under the agreement, Afreximbank will provide financial advisory services to support the project’s funding arrangements and facilitate the process towards achieving financial close.

The engagement is also expected to provide a framework for advancing the financing requirements alongside the technical, commercial and regulatory processes necessary for the project’s development.

Speaking on the agreement, Company Secretary of Ibom LNG & Logistics Base Limited, Anietie Isonguyo, said the partnership marked an important step towards securing the financial and technical partnerships required to deliver the project.

He stated that the investment would create direct and indirect employment opportunities for host communities and the wider state, support indigenous businesses and increase gas supply for domestic consumption and export.

According to him, the company is committed to converting Nigeria’s natural gas resources into sustainable economic value for Akwa Ibom State, the Niger Delta and the country.

Similarly, Afreximbank’s Senior Executive Vice President, Denys Denya, stressed that the bank remained committed to supporting the development of Africa’s oil and gas value chain to promote industrialisation, employment generation and intra-African trade.

He said the financial advisory engagement with Ibom LNG was part of efforts to mobilise African capital to transform the continent’s energy resources into value-added industries, exports and shared prosperity.

The project aligns with the Federal Government’s gas monetisation policy, which seeks to harness Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources to drive industrial development, investment, employment and foreign exchange earnings.

Designed to serve both domestic and international markets, the proposed facility is expected to support LNG exports while supplying gas for local energy and industrial applications.

Beyond its potential contribution to gas production and exports, the project is expected to generate business opportunities across procurement, logistics, transportation, maintenance and other support services.

Employment opportunities are also anticipated during the construction and operational phases, alongside prospects for skills development and increased participation of indigenous companies in the gas value chain.

The development is expected to strengthen Akwa Ibom State’s position as a destination for gas-based investments, while contributing to economic activities across the Niger Delta.

The signing of the financial advisory agreement, following the project’s establishment licence, represents progress in its development programme and is expected to strengthen engagements with potential investors, contractors and other stakeholders.

Ibom LNG & Logistics Base Limited is developing the project as part of efforts to expand Nigeria’s capacity to monetise its natural gas resources and deepen participation in the global LNG market.