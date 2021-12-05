Court jails two for molesting UBTH workers

Peeved by the recent assault of some medical personnel who were on duty at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, has warned members of the public against the molestation of health workers in the course of performing their duties.

During the assault, one Mr Ikechukwu and his brother who are both children of a deceased patient of the hospital were said to have beaten up some medical personnel who were on duty at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital and also destroyed some properties following the death of their father.

The two brothers who were subsequently arrested by law enforcement agents were on November 18 found guilty by Magistrate Ogbeide on a two-count charge of assault and malicious damage to property and sentenced to three months imprisonment on both counts with an option of fine.

Prof. Obaseki vowed to do everything within his powers to protect staff and students in the line of their lawful duties and not to tolerate any assault against its workforce.

The CMD further assured members of the public that the hospital will not rest on its oars in its avowed commitment to provide quality healthcare services to its teeming clients.

The CMD said that the hospital will continue to render top-notch services to patients and clients of the hospital, assuring that the management will not shield any erring staff who is found wanting in the event of the establishment of a case of misconduct or serious misconduct against him/her.

He said that three staff of the hospital recently got their appointment terminated after due consideration by the authorities for various offences while the cases of two others are at various stages of disciplinary investigation to determine their culpability or otherwise as regards certain allegations bordering on financial impropriety.

