Relief for Anambra people as Air Peace commences flights into Anambra December 7

Following the recent approval of the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, has announced the commencement of scheduled flights into the airport on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Revealing this to journalists in a news release, Air Peace’s Spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, stated that Anambra people can heave a sigh of relief as they can now fly directly from Lagos and Abuja into the Umueri-located airport, adding that the airline would kick off with four flights per week.

“This is great news for the people of Anambra State as we are launching four flights weekly into the new airport on Tuesday. For a start, we shall be operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and as operations gather momentum, we shall increase frequencies to daily flights.”

Olisa stressed that the airline plans to also connect Anambra to other cities and not only Lagos and Abuja.

His words: “By the end of January 2022, we will have commenced the following connections: Anambra-Kano-Anambra, Anambra-Ibadan-Anambra and Anambra-Port Harcourt-Anambra. Air Peace is unwaveringly determined to interconnect Nigeria, providing connections which facilitate seamless economic exchanges and foster unity.”

He asserted that the consistent route expansion by the airline is a reflection of its no-city-left-behind initiative which has seen the airline expand its footprints both in Nigeria and beyond while easing the transportation burden of Nigerians.

Air Peace currently services 19 domestic routes, six regional routes and two international destinations, and operates an increasing modern fleet of 32 aircraft, including four brand new Embraer 195-E2 jets and 2 Airbus 320s.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Air Peace commences flights into Anambra | Air Peace commences flights into Anambra | Air Peace commences flights into Anambra | Air Peace commences flights into Anambra