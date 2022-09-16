Court grants PDP request to amend suit instituted against local govt poll in Osun

An originating summons brought before a federal high court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state capital by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to amend its earlier suit instituted against the October 15 local government election in the state was, on Thursday, granted by the court.

However, another relief sought by the party that the court should stop local government elections is still pending before the court.

In his ruling, Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel okayed the PDP application and allowed the amendment of the suit saying, an amendment to the originating summons would not change the complexion of the pending suit.

Earlier in the courtroom, counsel to PDP, Hashim Abioye prayed the court to grant PDP’s reliefs, arguing that, the amendment would not change the complexion of the case.

Abioye stressed that the suit was not a pre-election matter, and urged the court to grant PDP’s reliefs.

The party counsel maintained that the new application was seeking to bring into focus the OSSIEC LAW 2022, enacted by the Osun State House of Assembly, while the originating summons seeking to stop the LG poll was pending.

Abioye also argued that the amendment being sought by his client was principally about the interpretation of some provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 and the application of the Supreme Court decision in OSSIEC.v. Action Congress vis-a-vis conduct of local government election in the state.





The application was however opposed by the Independent State Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), Mr Saka Layonu, saying, it was overreaching and capable of changing the complexion of the pending suit.

But, Justice Ayo-Emmanuel, in his ruling, okayed the PDP application and allowed the amendment of the suit.

Further hearing on the PDP suit seeking to stop the local government election has, however, been adjourned till September 26th.