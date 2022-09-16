FCTA arrests 4 suspected attackers in possession of local guns

Suspected armed hunters attacked the taskforce of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on enforcement of restrictions on commercial motorcyclists at Sabo Lugbe, along Airport Road, in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The suspects were also alleged to have obstructed the operations of the task force last week with guns and arrows, preventing the squad from impounding motorcycles and arresting their riders for violating traffic route restrictions.

It was gathered that they, again mobilised with guns but were, however, overpowered by the large number of combined forces comprising the police, army and other security forces, leading to the arrest of four of the hunters in possession of local guns.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah said it was worrisome that people allowed by the government to assist constitutional security agencies in the fight against insecurity have become obstacles to law enforcement.

He stated that while the suspects fired gunshots threatening the task force, luck ran out of them, due to the heavy presence of security operatives who overpowered them.

Attah regretted that while the team make sacrifices to actualise the dream of making Abuja a model city, people who detest the efforts the administration is making, have always attacked the good works, stating that the operations to checkmate the illegal activities of commercial motorcyclists in Abuja, will be sustained, to ensure compliance with the route restrictions.

He said; “The Minister of the FCT gave us strong directives to remove okada from the airport roads, some parts of Area 1 and Kubwa. We in the enforcement have always clamoured for the expanded ban, but the minister insisted that we must justify our ability to remove them. That is why we have come today. We have touched Area 1.





“Last week when the team from Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) came here, they were attacked by some men here who identified themselves as registered hunters. The men insisted that nobody will carry any okada close to where they are guiding. They discharged all the okada riders that were arrested.

“Today again, the same men quickly mobilised and fired at our team, insisting that nobody will arrest any okada from there. Thanks to the gallantry of security personnel who were able to overpower them.

“These two guns were recovered from the hunters. We found it very worrisome because registered hunters and vigilante groups are supposed to work closely with the Police and other security agencies, for them to stop us from doing our work, is something they have to tell the commissioner of Police.

Also speaking, the head of operations, DRTS Deborah Osho confirmed that 72 motorcycles were impounded and that order of forfeiture would be sought from the court before crushing them.

Osho added; “We have about 72 bikes impounded and the operations are still going on. We will take the bike to our Wuye Office and will approach the court for an order of forfeiture and the crushing will take place.”