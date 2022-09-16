Vehicular movement crippled as angry youths protest over state of Ogun bridge

Angry youths, on Friday morning, protested against the bad state of the Iju bridge along Idiroko road in Ota, Ogun State, blocking the international road that connects the Idiroko border to Ota axis of the state.

As of the time of filing in this report, vehicular movement from Idiroko, Atan axis to Ota and Sango environs had been crippled as the youths blocked the Iju axis of the international road.

Efforts and pleas by men of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) that the youths allow vehicular movement to recommence fell on deaf ears as the youths demanded that the Ogun State government or the federal government find a lasting solution to the bad portion of the road which has claimed multiple lives through incessant accidents.

The protesting youths who started their protest, on Thursday evening, were still on the road with different placards as of the time of filing this report.

In a statement issued by TRACE, Atan division, the traffic control corps explained that the Olota of Ota’s palace and the Divisional Police Office (DPO) of Onipanu-Ota unit of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) have been informed of the development.

The TRACE statement which was signed by one Ogunleye O.O and sighted by the Tribune Online stated that “It was observed, on Friday morning, that the entire Iju bridge along Ota-Idiroko road has been blocked by angry youths in the continuity of their protests on the incessant accidents on that narrow bridge in question.





“The DPO Onipanu-Ota has been informed about the activities of the recalcitrant youths, that have led to total gridlock on the axis. The DPO said the Olota has been briefed and the kabiyesi Olota probably will be at the scene to intervene. TRACE Operatives are on ground.”

Recall that multiple vehicular accidents, on Thursday, claimed about 30 lives while another accident at the same spot, on Monday, had equally claimed five lives due to the bad portion and narrow state of the Iju bridge axis of Idiroko road.