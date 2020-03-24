Coronavirus: Kwara Assembly postpones plenary

Kwara State House of Assembly has postponed its resumption of plenary earlier scheduled for Tuesday, Match 24, 2020 until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Clerk of the House, Hajia Halimat Jummai Kperogi announced this in a statement issued in Ilorin on Monday.

The clerk of the House said the postponement of the resumption of Plenary by the House of Assembly was in line with government’s strategies to avert incident of coronavirus pandemic, especially the closure of public institutions

She also said that a new date for the resumption of plenary will be announced at a later date.

The state legislature urged people of the state to abide by recommendations on how to stay safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

You Cannot Close Down Schools And Ask Parents To Go To Work, Aisha Buhari Tells Governors

The First lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has stated that isolating students and expecting parents to go to work can be counterproductive. She stated that there is no point of shutting down schools and expecting parents to still go to work as this could also expose the parents to the coronavirus pandemic… Read full story

Coronavirus: Panic Grips Governors Over Bauchi Gov’s Contact With Atiku’s Son

Governors in the country are currently in state of panic over the decision of the Bauchi State governor, Muhammed Bala, to go into isolation following his contact with the son of the former vice president who was confirmed to have got the coronavirus by his father… Read full story

Bauchi Governor In Self-Isolation Following Contact With Atiku’s Son

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has reportedly gone on self-isolation following contact with the son of Atiku Abubakar. Former director-general of Radio Nigeria, Ladan Salihu made the announcement via his Twitter handle. He said, “Our Governor Bala Mohammed in self-isolation following contact with Atiku… Read full story

Ecobank Shuts Abuja Branch After Customer Dies From Coronavirus

Ecobank Nigeria, on Monday, said it has temporarily closed its Wuse II, Abuja branch. This was announced in a statement released by the bank. According to the statement, the first victim of coronavirus to die visited the Abuja branch on March 12, 2020. However, according to the bank, at the time of… Read full story

FG, States, LGs Share N581.566bn February Allocation

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of N581.566 billion February 2020 Federation Account revenue to the federal, states and local government areas in the country. This was announced after a rescheduled meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) held in Abuja… Read full story

FG Orders Civil Servants On Levels 1 To 12 To Work From Home, Officers Who Travelled Recently To Self-Isolate

As part of measures to curtail the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Government on Monday night directed all its non-essential civil servants from grade level 12 and below to stay and work from home from Tuesday. This was contained in a circular issued by the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs, Folasade… Read full story

BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar’s Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus

One of the sons of former vice president Atiku Abubakar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Atiku who revealed this via his verified Twitter account on Sunday night his son has been transferred to the Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for the treatment… Read full story

Northern Youths Begin Sanusi For President Campaign

The 2023 presidential campaign for the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi kicked off in Kaduna at the weekend. Addressing journalists in Kaduna, the national coordinator of the ‘Sanusi Lamido Sanusi project 2023: All Nigerian Youth Projects’, Suleiman Shuaibu Shinkaffi, appealed to all other Nigerians… Read full story

FACT CHECK: Does Gargling Salt Water, Vinegar Or Warm Water Kill Coronavirus?

CLAIM: Coronavirus before it reaches the lungs, it remains in the throat for four days and at this time, the person begins to cough and have throat pains. If he drinks water a lot and gargling with warm water & salt or vinegar eliminates the virus. Spread this information because you can save someone with this information… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE