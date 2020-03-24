COVID-19: FG orders civil servants to stay, work from home

As part of measures to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government, on Monday, night directed all its non-essential civil servants from grade level 12 and below to stay and work from home effective from Tuesday.

This was contained in a circular issued by the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs, Folasade Yemi-Esan in Abuja.

It recalled the steps already taken by the federal government to manage the spread of the virus, saying that the government was concerned about the welfare and safety of public servants as well as other Nigerians.

The circular added: “All public servants are therefore strongly advised to follow the measures being put in place by the government to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

“As a further step to check the spread of COVID-19, all non-essential public servants in grade level 12 and below are to stay and work from home with effect from Tuesday 24th March 2020 until further notice.

“All other categories of officers who will be at work, are strongly advised to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum. This is to reduce physical contact as much as possible.

“Furthermore, officers who have recently visited countries with an incidence of COVID-19 or, have had contact with persons who recently returned from these countries, are advised to self-isolate at home for 2 weeks.

“In case such officers exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they are advised to contact the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on 0800970000 — 10.

“For the purpose of emphasis, observance of strict adherence to personal hygiene, including frequent washing of hands with soap and running water, is strongly advised.”

