COP27 extension: Deliberations didn’t result in clear direction towards consensus — President

The COP27 President, Sameh Shoukry has addressed a press conference at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, holding in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt, to give an idea about the state of negotiations which has gone beyond the scheduled closing date of November 18.

Speaking at 10.30 am local time, Shoukry said, “I want to explain why we extended COP.

“Deliberations did not result in a clear direction towards consensus. We worked all of yesterday and through the night.

“After hearing various perspectives, I as president developed text on all three issues that are balanced and I believe constitutes a basis for moving forward. I further consulted with groups and gave them an opportunity to comment and introduce minor amendments.

“None of the groups could say all interests were reflected but the vast majority think the text is balanced and can give a breakthrough that can lead to consensus.

“Groups of parties want to explore text further, will provide them with the opportunity to do so

“It rests now with Parties to find consensus and move forward.”

The COP27 president added that “The world is watching, time is not on our side. We must rise to the occasion. Everybody needs to do what they can. Everybody is dissatisfied somehow, but we need to find a consensus.

“It is really up to the parties to find consensus to reinforce the credibility of the UNFCCC process…”

A key issue such as a dedicated facility for loss and damage finance is one of the contentious issues at COP27. Developing nations want a commitment from developed nations on financing for losses attributed to climate change. However, no agreement on this and more issues have kept negotiations going beyond Friday.

This story was produced as part of the 2022 Climate Change Media Partnership, a journalism fellowship organized by Internews’ Earth Journalism Network and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security.