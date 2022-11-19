Police arrest suspected killers of INEC staff in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Commissioner, Echeng Echeng, has paraded twenty (20), suspects arrested in connection with various crimes in the state.

Among the suspects were three men, Nwobodo Obumneme, Malachi Uzorchukwu and Ifesinachi Ogechukwu, said to have been arrested in connection with the killing of an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state, Mr Osita Duruoha.

The 26-year-old Obumneme told journalists, during the parade at State Force Headquarters Amawbia, on Friday, that the gang strangled Duruoha with the aim of dispossessing him of his shuttle bus.

Tribune Online gathered that late Duruoha, before his death, was declared missing in September 2022 but his body was later found by the roadside, in the Isuaniocha community in Awka North Local Government Area of the state.

Confessing the crime, Obumneme said, “We hired him to use his shuttle bus to take us to Urum from Ifite; our intention was to steal his bus, but later we had to strangle him to take the bus.”.

While briefing journalists, the Commissioner of Police, Echeng, said suspects would be charged in court.

The CP said the command in collaboration with vigilantes in the state also arrested four suspected electricity equipment vandals and thieves.

The CP also said that on 7th September 2022, Police and National drug law and enforcement agency NDLEA operatives while on patrol intercepted one Godwin Nwode living at Obsoi Street Fegge Onitsha, search was conducted in his J5 bus, some quantities of drugs were found, also pump action guns, one double gun, 25 live cartridges, 13 gun bags and 3 cartridges bags were recovered.

The suspect confessed to the crime and has made useful statements that are helping the police in the ongoing investigation, while the suspect has been charged to court and is presently on remand at a correctional centre in Anambra State.

He disclosed that electricity cabals, pump action guns and about 10 vehicles including a Venza jeep with Reg No. KRD 344 BT Lagos, used by ESN/IPOB militants to attack Army patrol officers at Isuiofia in Aguata L.G.A., where two Soldiers and four ESN/IPOB militants members lost their lives during the gun duel was recovered.

Echeng, called on criminal elements in the state to leave, vowing that they would be hunted down.

The police boss urged citizens to continue to go about their lawful businesses and give prompt information about criminal activities within their domain to law enforcement agencies for appropriate action.

