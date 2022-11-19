Tinubu resolves Lagos Arewa community leadership tussle

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has resolved the leadership tussle that engulfed the Hausa community in Lagos.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary of the Harmonization committee set up to resolve the crisis, Lawal Abbas Garba and made available to the Sunday Tribune in Kaduna on Saturday.

The statement noted that the Harmonization has its chairman the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“After sitting with the warring parties it was resolved that Aminu Dogara Yaro will remain as the sole Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos State, the statement declared.

While it was recommended that Dr Mohammad Banbado remains the only Sarkin Fulani of Lagos.

“Tinubu also recognised Sa’adu Yusuf Gulma as the chairman Arewa community APC in Lagos state

“Tinubu made the ratifications while receiving a report submitted by a harmonisation committee set up to look into the leadership tussle in the Arewa community of Lagos.

“The Harmonization Committee had Kano Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as chairman and Alhaji Lawal Abbas Garba as Secretary, the statement stressed.

