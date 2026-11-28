Growing demand for infrastructure has been identified as a major challenge confronting the federal government-owned Admiralty University (ADUN), Ibusa, Delta, even as it has recorded significant growth in student population and academic development.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Christopher Ogbogbo, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing newsmen ahead of the university’s fifth convocation ceremony on Saturday, where he outlined the institution’s achievements, ongoing projects and development priorities.

Ogbogbo said the university, which started with a student population of about 700, had grown to approximately 3,000 students, which he said has placed additional pressure on existing hostel accommodation, lecture halls and other essential infrastructure.

On infrastructure development, the Vice-Chancellor disclosed that the university was addressing the accommodation challenge through public-private partnerships, while also appealing to public-spirited individuals and organisations to collaborate with the institution in providing additional hostel facilities.

He further revealed that a twin 500-seater lecture theatre was nearing completion, describing the project as a major intervention that would provide seating capacity for about 1,000 students, adding that the 3.5-kilometre perimeter fencing of the university is nearing completion.

Prof. Ogbogbo disclosed that the university is going through the accreditation programme of the National Universities Commission and that of the Council for Legal Education, and that the first phase of that programme has taken place.

“We’re expecting more accreditors in December, hoping that all our courses will be accredited. The summary of all this is that we are focused on what legacies we intend to leave behind.”

He said that for many years, ADUN did not benefit from TETFUND until recently, when it changed status from a private to a federal institution.

“We must thank TETFUND because a number of things we have done are through TETFUND. But note that the university just became a federal university. That means that all this while it was not accessing TETFUND. Accessing the funds began just about two years ago, in 2025, effectively.

ALSO READ: 2027: Sanwo-Olu calls for peaceful democratic participation at grassroots

He commended the interventionist agency for the establishment of the computer-based test centre and a business mogul, Dr Gabriel Ogbechie, who donated an ICT hub to the university.

On academic development, the Vice-Chancellor said the university had made efforts to strengthen its teaching and research capacity through the recruitment of experienced academics across various disciplines.

He listed areas in which professors had been attracted to the institution to include law, history, forensic sciences, accounting and economics.

“We have been able to attract quality academics, associate professors and professors from other universities in the country to Admiralty University Nigeria, and they span across the various disciplines.

“We have started a postgraduate school; at this convocation, we’ll be having people who will graduate as postgraduate diploma students.”

He, however, acknowledged that attracting and retaining highly qualified academics remained a major challenge because of the financial commitments involved.

The vice-chancellor said the university was also exploring ways of developing staff welfare infrastructure, including the provision of accommodation, to make the institution more attractive to experienced academics.

According to him, the availability of qualified lecturers was critical to the university’s ambition to build a strong academic reputation, improve research output and sustain quality teaching.

He said the management has zero tolerance for cultism, drug abuse, examination malpractice, and other vices, adding that the university had not experienced the security challenges that had threatened some communities within the axis due to the strong presence and intervention of Navy personnel, which he stated was significant to the institution’s progress.

He noted that the military support had helped to address security concerns and provide a conducive environment for teaching, learning and other university activities.

Ogbogbo also spoke on the relationship between the university and the Amnesty program, explaining that the transition of Admiralty University from its previous private status to a federal university had changed the admission process, just as the number of Amnesty students has reduced.

According to him, all admissions must now be processed through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), meaning that students from the Amnesty catchment areas seeking sponsorship must first secure admission through the prescribed process before benefiting from the commission’s scholarship intervention.

“We can’t directly take students from Amnesty, as it used to be the case in the past. But be that as it may, we’re still hoping all students that have passed through JAMB that Amnesty wishes to sponsor, who are from their catchment area, are most welcome”

The Vice-Chancellor also highlighted the importance of promoting research into the history, culture and identity of the Igbo-speaking people of Delta State through the establishment of the Center for Anioma Studies, arguing that universities should contribute to knowledge production by studying the communities in which they are located.

He described the Aniomas as a borderland people with a rich history and unique contributions to the development of the African continent.

Ogbogbo particularly referenced the resistance of the people to European invasion by Aniomas through the Ekumeku movement, as an important area of historical research deserving greater scholarly attention.

He said the university intended to encourage research that would document the people’s history, cultural practices and contributions to civilisation, adding that understanding local communities would enable scholars to make their knowledge and heritage better known internationally.