Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday inaugurated the Trans-Warri Road in Delta State amid jubilation by residents of riverine communities.

The 20.95-kilometre road, comprising 15 bridges and connecting spurs, provides access to 10 riverine communities.

Mrs Tinubu described the project, which was awarded in 2006 under the administration of former Governor James Ibori and pursued by successive administrations, including those of Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as a significant step towards improved connectivity and economic prosperity for residents of the area.

According to her, the project demonstrates the benefits of continuity in governance, urging Nigerians to support leaders who have shown commitment to delivering development projects.

“When someone is performing, the best way to support him is to give him a second term,” she said, expressing appreciation to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for completing the long-awaited project.

Mrs Tinubu attributed the infrastructure development across the country to President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, saying states were beginning to benefit from the administration’s policies.

She said the removal of fuel subsidy and other economic reforms had increased resources available to state governments, enabling them to undertake major infrastructure projects.

According to her, the impact of the reforms was becoming evident in the construction and rehabilitation of roads across the country, as well as the improved capacity of state governments to meet their financial obligations, particularly the payment of workers’ salaries.

In his address, Governor Oborevwori described the Trans-Warri Road and bridges as the fulfilment of a dream that had remained unrealised for nearly two decades.

He recalled that the project was awarded in 2006 under the administration of former Governor James Ibori, while Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and his immediate predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, also made efforts towards its execution.

Oborevwori said his administration took up the responsibility of completing the project by providing the necessary financial resources and addressing outstanding contractual obligations.

The governor explained that the 20.95-kilometre road, comprising 15 bridges and connecting spurs, provides access to 10 riverine communities.

He said the completion of the project reflected his administration’s determination to finish inherited projects while initiating new ones, particularly in riverine and rural communities that had suffered years of infrastructure deficits.

Oborevwori said his administration’s emphasis on rural infrastructure was informed by the need to connect farming communities to markets, stimulate investment, improve transportation and promote economic integration.

He also acknowledged President Tinubu’s economic reforms, saying the increased resources available to state governments had strengthened their capacity to execute major development projects.

Earlier, Chairman of Warri South Local Government Council, Hon. Isaac Agbateyiniro, commended the governor for completing the project and other infrastructure interventions in Warri and the Itsekiri nation.

He assured that the people of Warri South would support President Tinubu and all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

The Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, also commended Governor Oborevwori for completing the project, describing it as a major intervention that would improve the lives of the people.