Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged local government leaders across the state to prioritize transparency, grassroots development, and peaceful democratic participation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the charge at a retreat for chairmen and vice-chairmen of the state’s 57 local governments and local council development areas held at the Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja, with the theme Speaking on the theme “Strengthening Grassroots Governance for Sustainable Development: Role of Local Governments in Nigeria’s 2027 Democratic Transition.”

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the Governor emphasised that the true measure of governance lies in its tangible impact on citizens’ daily lives.

He noted that as the tier of government closest to the people, council leaders serve as the first point of contact on critical issues such as local roads, waste management, primary healthcare, markets, education, and security, making their performance vital to public confidence.

​He said the ongoing reforms granting greater autonomy to local governments under President Bola Tinubu’s administration are a move to ensure increased financial resources which, according to him, must translate into visible development.

“The ongoing reforms to strengthen local government autonomy

under the administration of President Bola Tinubu come with greater responsibilities. Increased access to financial resources must translate into improved service delivery and visible development at the grassroots. I therefore urge you to exercise prudence, transparency, and accountability in the management of public resources and ensure that your expenditure

priorities reflect the actual needs of your communities.”

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“As our administration approaches the end of its tenure, our priority is to consolidate our achievements and ensure the sustainability of the developmental initiatives we have implemented over the years. Our local governments have a critical role to play in preserving this legacy. I commend the collaboration we have enjoyed with our councils, and I urge you to strengthen this partnership by aligning your development priorities.”

He urged council bosses to exercise prudence and accountability in managing public funds, challenging the 57 councils to engage in healthy competition by delivering measurable projects in infrastructure, environmental sanitation, youth empowerment, and social welfare.

​Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, Sanwo-Olu charged local government officials to promote civic awareness, uphold the rule of law, and maintain peace and security before, during, and after the polls. However, he cautioned that election preparations must not distract them from their primary duty of providing functional health centers, quality education, and clean environments throughout the transition period.

In his welcome address, Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Dr. Yekini Agbaje tasked local council leaders with championing peaceful civic engagement and democratic stability ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

Agbaje emphasised that grassroots institutions must be fully equipped to guide their communities through the upcoming democratic transition. saying that council leaders must be proactive in sensitising residents on upholding democratic principles across the pre-election, election, and post-election phases to ensure stability across the state.

He said the aim of the gathering is to prepare council executives for the critical responsibilities awaiting them in the months leading up to the polls, stressing that local governments operate closest to the populace; they occupy a strategic position in promoting civic duty and peaceful participation.

Speaking on behalf of the council chairmen, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Chairman Mr. Sesan Olowa urged council leaders across the state to prioritise tangible infrastructure, prudent resource management, and technological innovation to strengthen grassroots governance.

Olowa emphasized that council officials hold a critical position in translating state policies into direct community impact, noting that citizens demand better roads, functional primary healthcare, improved schools, effective waste management, enhanced security, and broader economic opportunities.

He called on his peers to boost internally generated revenue, streamline administrative processes, and embrace technology for greater efficiency and transparency.

​In their goodwill messages, some of the dignitaries enjoined the participants to take advantage of the retreat to further strengthen local government administration and reach out to the grassroots through developmental projects that will outlive them.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development, brought together chairmen and vice-chairmen from various Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) across the state.