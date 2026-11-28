Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is holding a nationwide mock election today (Saturday) as part of preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The exercise is expected to test the commission’s electoral processes, including the deployment of election personnel, use of voting equipment, and other logistical arrangements ahead of the polls.

The mock election is also aimed at identifying possible challenges in the electoral process and addressing them before the 2027 general elections.

The exercise forms part of INEC’s efforts to assess its level of preparedness and ensure the smooth conduct of the forthcoming elections.