Constipation since the lockdown

I am a 57 -year old Civil Servant. I have always been in good health until the compulsory stay at home order due to the Coronavirus pandemic. I have now discovered that I am always constipated even though I always try to eat some fruits. Kindly advise me on what to do.

Mrs Iyun (by SMS)

Constipation is common in sedentary elderly individuals due to the reduction in their physical activities. It is for this reason that it is advisable for such individuals to indulge in some form of physical exercise however small it might be. In addition, you should increase your intake of water, vegetables, fruits while decreasing any intake of pastries and fried food which may aggravate your constipation. Now that you are not as active as before, you will need to carry out some exercises such as walking or aerobics within the confines of your compound. If the constipation persists, a dose of cod liver oil or liquid paraffin at bedtime will be useful for a good bowel movement.

