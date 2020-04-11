I have a bad mouth odour

I have had a rotten mouth smell since childhood which I think was caused by my family’s refusal to use toothbrush and toothpaste for cleaning their mouths. Although I have been brushing my teeth since then twice a day, the smell has gotten worse. Kindly help me.

Salamatu (by SMS)

Is this ‘bad breath’ confirmed by your close associates or is it just your imagination? This is important because bad breath (Halitosis) can be assumed or real. When assumed, the cause is usually psychological since the so called bad breath is only known to the sufferer. However, when real, the condition can be due to several factors which range from infected tonsils to dirty and tartar covered teeth, an infected sinus or an inflammatory and purulent condition in the nose and throat. To know the difference as well as the way forward, it will be a good thing to visit a Dentist who, after a thorough examination will adequately manage your condition.

