As jostling for Ministerial and other appointments in the yet-to-be-formed cabinet of President Bola Tinubu heightens, a case has been made for the consideration of Sen Jonathan Zwingina as one of the proposed Ministers.

The call was made by a group known as North East Ambassadors for Tinubu/ Shettima, Adamawa state chapter in a press release made by the Chairman, Ahmed Mohammed, and the Secretary, Peter Jona, made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Thursday.

The group opined that “APC Governorship candidate in the last election is presently before the Tribunal, as such, considering her for Ministerial Position would be out of place because her focus now is on her case.”

The group added that “Bringing people like Senator Zwingina would engender capacity, experience, and performance in Governance. Senator Jonathan Silas Zwingina should be considered for a ministerial post.”

According to the Group, “Sen Zwingina is a true Democrat, scholar, distinguished legislator and dedicated party man per excellent. He is a grassroots politician that has dedicated his service to Adamawa state and Nigeria, as a former Senator that did much to his constituency and the State in general.”

“Considering distinguish personality like Senator Zwingina in President Bola Tinubu’s government is a great plus because he is an Exemplary leader, and that shows that the government is considering an experienced and dedicated personality,” the Group added.

It concluded, stating that” he has hope and confidence in this government, and we are very much sure the presidency needs people like Sen Zwingina.”