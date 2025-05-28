Common household items that aid cleaning

Keeping the house clean is a source of concern to many, especially with the rising cost of cleaning reagents. It is however easy to have a clean environment at lesser cost using common household items which are effective cleaners and disinfectants.

Such household items include:

Baking Soda

Sodium bicarbonate can absorb odors in your fridge or under your armpits. It’s only mildly abrasive but it will clean your dishes, tub or teeth without scratching them. Mix with water and swish some around if you have morning sickness or throw up after cancer treatment. It can wash away stomach acid that might hurt your teeth.

For general cleaning, add four tablespoons of baking soda to one quart of water or sprinkle some on a wet sponge. As a mouth rinse, mix one teaspoon of baking soda with four cups of water.

If you want to ease itchiness from poison ivy or bug bites, mix with water to make a paste and put it on your skin. As a deodorant, pat some under your arm.

For fresh laundry, add a half cup of baking soda to the wash.

Vinegar

According to research findings, studies show one or two tablespoons of vinegar, either white or apple cide,r might help control your blood sugar after a meal. It can’t fix an unhealthy diet or replace your medicine if you have type 2 diabetes, but it may ease symptoms. Don’t drink large amounts because that might hurt your stomach. Talk to your doctor before you use vinegar on your head or body. It may soothe dandruff or itchiness from psoriasis, but it could also bother your scalp or skin.

Use distilled white vinegar to clean glass or kill food germs; leave surface visibly wet for 10 minutes to kill salmonella. Vinegar isn’t effective on most other viruses and bacteria.

To clean pet stains, mix half cup of vinegar with one quart of water. Dab the area and let it sit for a few minutes. Test a small area first because vinegar can fade colors.

Get rid of sweat stains by spraying the armpits or collars. Let it soak for 24 hours in cold water before washing.

To clean your coffee pot, use a 1:1 mix of vinegar and water, like three cups of water and three cups of vinegar. Run through your pot like you would coffee. To get rid of odours, place cups with 1-2 ounces of vinegar around your house.

Petroleum Jelly

This oily moisturizer can soothe dry skin, including your nails and cuticles. Put it on small cuts and scratches to help them heal faster. It also treats diaper rash and might ease symptoms of atopic dermatitis or psoriasis. There’s evidence that it works better than other home remedies to suffocate adult lice. But it won’t kill their eggs.

Mayonnaise: Full-fat mayonnaise can get rid of cloudy water stains on your wood table. All you do is spread the mayo out and let it sit for several hours. Let it soak overnight for old stains.

Virgin Coconut Oil

It’s a natural moisturizer. It’s also anti-inflammatory and antibacterial. Experts think that might be why it seems to ease certain skin conditions, like atopic dermatitis. Just don’t slather it all over your face, especially if you have oily skin. It might clog your pores. There’s some evidence that coconut oil can protect your hair from damage if you put it on before you shower. It’s also a natural way to take off your eye makeup.

READ ALSO: Common household chemicals linked to brain damage