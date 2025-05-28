Be exemplary leaders, shun bullying — Gov Abiodun tells Ogun children

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has charged children in the state to imbibe the core values of “Omoluabi” in their day-to-day activities that would make them exemplary leaders in the future.

Just as he warned them against any form of bullying, saying his administration would not tolerate such act that has so many dangers inherent in it.

Abiodun stated this during the 2025 Children’s Day celebration with the theme, ‘Stand Up, Speak Up, Building A Bully Free Generation’ organised by the office of the First Lady in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, held at the Obas Complex , Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta,on Tuesday.

The governor represented by his deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, advised the children to report any act of bullying to their teachers, parents, guardians, as well as trusted adults to promote a saner society.

He noted that Children’s day was earmarked to honour the core values in the children, families,communities and the nation at large.

While submitting that bullying is a serious issue that must be discussed openly so as to find a lasting solution to end the trends

He added that bullying could be any repeated action, whether through words, behavior or otherwise, that causes pain, fear or humiliation to someone else, be it Physical, mental or emotional, stating that It was important for those present to take the message home, go back home and deliberate on the inherent dangers of bullying.

The governor then used the opportunity to reiterate his administration’s commitment to building an education system that nurtures the mind, the body and the spirit of every child in the state, noting that mechanisms had been put in place to checkmate all forms of bullying in its schools.

He said, “Bullying should never be tolerated, but the underlying issues must also be addressed. The Ministry of Women Affairs and Education have been charged by this government to strengthen all efforts through school policies, advocacy, legal enforcement and public education to eradicate bullying from our schools and communities, as Government could not do it alone.”

Abiodun then called on parents, faith leaders, youth mentors, traditional institutions and every adult in the State to join hands together with the government to raise strong, happy, emotionally balanced children who feel safe and loved wherever they are in their journey to become the leaders of tomorrow.

Contributing the Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, implored them to be good ambassadors to themselves, community, State and society at large, praying that God Almighty would continue to uphold, guide and increase them academically.

In his goodwill message, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, congratulated the children, urging them to always reflect on this year’s children’s day theme, while also advising them not to encourage bullying but be good ambassadors of their families, schools and State, as there was a policy against bullying both in the state and at the federal government.

In her welcome address, Hon. Motunrayo Adeleye, felicitated with the children on the the day, saying Prince Dapo Abiodun led administration is committed to building children who are full of confidence, intelligence and creativity to become global models and not bullied to lose focus in achieving their set goals..

She noted that through policy reform, proactive engagement and support of major stakeholders, bullying would be a thing of the past in the nation, while saying the state Government would also ensure that no child remains vulnerable or voiceless as their energy must be directed from destruction to development.

