World Menstrual Hygiene Day: A call to action — Olabimpe Fapohunda

I am proud to recognize World Menstrual Hygiene Day as an essential occasion to raise awareness about the importance of menstrual hygiene management and to address the unique challenges faced by individuals living with conditions like endometriosis and adenomyosis.

Endometriosis and adenomyosis can severely impact menstrual health, leading to debilitating pain, heavy bleeding, and emotional distress. Many individuals with these conditions experience symptoms that can make managing menstruation particularly challenging. During our visits to secondary schools across various states, students have drawn our attention to a pressing need: proper disposal measures for menstrual products. Many young girls expressed that they would rather stay home during their periods than face the embarrassment and discomfort of inadequate facilities at school.

In response to their requests, EAF has taken action by donating menstrual product disposal bins to schools that have reached out to us, helping to support menstrual hygiene. However, it is crucial that we also address the specific needs of those living with endometriosis and adenomyosis.

To ensure that young females can manage their periods with dignity and confidence while at school, several essential measures must be in place:

1. Accessible Sanitary Products: Schools should provide free or affordable sanitary pads to ensure that all students have access to menstrual hygiene products. This encourages girls to attend school during their menstrual cycles.

2. Clean and Private Facilities: Schools must have clean, well-maintained restrooms equipped with adequate privacy for changing and disposing of menstrual products. Access to soap and water for handwashing is also crucial for proper hygiene.

3. Education and Awareness Programs: Implementing educational programs about menstrual health can help demystify menstruation, reduce stigma, and empower young girls to speak openly about their needs. This can enhance a culture of understanding and support within the school community.

4. Disposal Solutions: In addition to providing disposal bins, schools should educate students on how to use them properly and ensure they are regularly emptied and maintained. This encourages responsible disposal and promotes cleanliness.

5. Supportive Policies: Schools should develop policies that accommodate menstruating students, including flexible attendance policies during their menstrual cycles, to ensure they do not miss valuable learning opportunities.

By implementing these measures, we can help ensure that young girls do not have to miss school during their periods. Providing access to sanitary pads and proper disposal solutions is not merely a matter of hygiene; it is a critical step towards empowering young females to participate fully in their education and community.

As we observe World Menstrual Hygiene Day, I urge educators, parents, and communities to prioritize menstrual hygiene management in schools.

Olabimpe Fapohunda, founder of the Endometriosis and Adenomyosis Foundation (EAF), writes from Ondo State.