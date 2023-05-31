Combined security team code named “Operation Burst” have taken over the premises of the escaped chairman of the dissolved Park Management System Disciplinary Committee, Mukaila Lamidi, A.K.A. Auxiliary at Alakia-Isebo in Egbeda Local Government Area.

Lamidi escaped arrest during a raid on his Diamond Hotel and office at Alakia-Isebo while 78 of his supporters were arrested on Tuesday.

Also, a sizable number of sophisticated arms, ammunition and cash were recovered.

Meanwhile, a police source disclosed that some of the fleeing supporters of Auxiliary have been arrested while security operatives are on the trail of their boss.

The source added that the suspects were arrested at different locations in Ibadan.

According to the source, “We are on the trail of Auxiliary. He cannot run forever. Law will soon catch up with him.

“Investigation is still on. After due diligence, the suspects will be arraigned in Court.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso said if there is an update, our correspondent would be duly informed.

In another development, the Oyo state government has ordered the immediate closure of the multi million naira inter state bus terminus at Challenge and Ojoo in Ibadan South East and Akinyele local government areas respectively.

Our correspondent observed that men of the Western Security Network otherwise known as Operation Amotekun were strategically positioned at the entrance of the affected bus terminus.

The government, as reliably gathered took the decision in order to prevent looting.





However, the transport owners have shifted the loading base at Challenge to an Eatery (name withheld) to an Eatery directly opposite the Bus Terminal.

The operators of the tricycles otherwise known as ‘Keke Marwa have lauded the decision of the government but called for an enlarged meeting of the relevant stakeholders before the inauguration of another PMS Disciplinary Committee