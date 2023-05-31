An Edo State High Court Sitting in Benin City, has remanded two suspects, Gift Etim Okon, 25, and Omokaro Happiness Valentine, 42, in Benin Correctional Centre for allegedly trafficking of young girls to Europe for prostitution and sexual exploitation.

The suspects were arraigned by National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking (NAPTIP), on a two-count charge of procuring and harboring under-age girls for prostitution and exploitation contrary to Section 13(2) (b) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

NAPTIP counsel, Oburoh Victoria Okanigbuan told the Court that sometime in April 2023, the suspect procured twin sisters, Miss Victor Joy and Miss Victor Victory who are both 14 years and indigene of Akwa Ibom state, knowing that they would be subjected to prostitution and exploitation.

The counsel added that the suspects also harboured the twin sisters, Miss Victor Joy and Miss Victor Victory in a brothel in Benin for the purpose of prostitution and exploitation.

The suspect pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them in court and requested for bail.

NAPTIP, however, prayed the Court to remand the suspects in custody to enable the agency conclude investigation and asked for a date to commence hearing.

Justice Geraldine Ono Imadegbelo, consequently remand the suspect in Benin correctional centre and adjourned the case to June 14 for hearing.

