Avoid unnecessary journey, NYSC DG tells corps members

The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah has warned the 2022 Batch B (Stream l) corps members deployed to Oyo State and those dislodged from Lagos State to avoid unnecessary journeys without proper permission from the scheme management throughout their service year.

Fadah gave the warning on Thursday during his visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp Iseyin, Oyo State. He reiterated the scheme’s commitment to protecting every corps member, saying “the safety of the corps members is better than any gain.”

The NYSC DG emphasized that it is mandatory for every corps member to obtain proper permission before embarking on any journey.

Fadah equally informed the corps members of the importance of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Program (SAED). He stressed that acquiring a skill or more in any chosen skill set will empower them, adding that mastering a skill remains a source of sustainable income while waiting to acquire a dream job.

He further encouraged them to add value to their lives by participating actively in the SAED during the orientation period and after post-camp training for the mastery of their chosen skills. He called on every corps member to be ready to immensely contribute their quota to national development by rendering selfless service.

On the use of social media, Fadah tasked the corps members to use the media to foster unity and establish good relationships. Saying that negative use of social media tarnishes the good image of the Scheme.

The corps members who were commended by the DG for their display of discipline were equally encouraged to abide by the rules guiding both the orientation exercise and the service year.

He promised the corps members that the Management will do everything within its power to see that the NYSC Trust Fund on the floor of the House receives the president’s assent.

In her brief remark, the NYSC Oyo State coordinator, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, intimated the NYSC DG about some of the challenges being faced by the camp management which include: non-existence of a lecture auditorium and inadequate hostels.





She also expressed her profound appreciation to the DG for his visit to the camp, stating that it is an indication of a fatherly role and a source of inspiration to the corps members.

On the entourage of the Director-General were the Director of Special Duties, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, Director Press and Public Relations, Mr Eddy Megwa, Assistant Director of Special Duties, Comrade Abdulrasak Abdulwahab and others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Avoid unnecessary journey, NYSC DG tells corps members

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Avoid unnecessary journey, NYSC DG tells corps members