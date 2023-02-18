By Dr. Wale Okediran

I am a Hypertensive middle aged man who drinks a cup of coffee every morning before going to work. Although my Blood Pressure is well controlled with medications, I am worried if my regular Coffee intake will affect my blood Pressure.

Patrick (by SMS)

The subject of Coffee drinking and Blood Pressure has been looked at repeatedly from several approaches, all over the world, and going back a long time. Some research has confirmed that the caffeine in coffee can temporarily increase blood pressure by stimulating the sympathetic nervous system, but in the long term, regular coffee consumption can lead to a small reduction in blood pressure due to improved insulin sensitivity and antioxidant effects. This is because certain antioxidants in coffee e.g. flavonoids boost production of nitric oxide, which helps the blood vessel wall to dilate and lower blood pressure. However, the conclusion is that the regular consumption of coffee in moderation is safe with no clear benefit or risk to cardiovascular health.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals…

Govs, ministers to attend APC presidential rally in Ibadan Thursday

Governors and ministers from the South-West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti, including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, will grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress…





Implementation of Naira policy political ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the implementation of the Naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as shoddy and political…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…

‘I dont know’, Guardiola offers update on Haaland’s availability for crunch Arsenal tie

Pep Guardiola is unsure if Erling Haaland will be available for Manchester City’s huge Premier League showdown with title rivals Arsenal…

EDITORIAL: The Ogun wife immolator

RECENTLY, the Ogun State police command confirmed the arrest of a 46-year-old man, Azeez Hassan, who set his wife, Olayinka Hassan, on fire for failing to cook for him. The suspect, who had been on the run since October 22, 2022…