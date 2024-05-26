Connected Development (CODE), a civil society organisation, has initiated Project Trust in Osun aimed to investigate government projects across the state.

The programme which was launched in April in the state aimed at empowering marginalised communities by collaborating with government and public institutions to strengthen service delivery.

With the launch of Project Trust in Osun State, CODE aims to promote transparency and accountability in government projects and ensure that citizens’ voices are heard.

As part of the project, CODE, last Thursday, selected members of Project Trust Osun to investigate government projects, including the claim by the Osun State government under Governor Ademola Adeleke that he renovated 332 Primary Health Care Centers and the Ilesha Water Project, among others.

ALSO READ: FG approves CSOs inclusion in BHCPF technical working groups

The members which include are members of Civil Society Organisations, Community-Based Organizations, Media representatives, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) & organizations focused on PWDs.

This is part of CODE’s efforts to create platforms for dialogue and facilitate informed debates between citizens and governments, improving access to information and building the capacity of citizens to hold their elected representatives and government accountable.

While presenting an overview of Project Trust, Oladeji Alabi stated that the initiative aims to empower marginalised communities by collaborating with government and public institutions to enhance service delivery.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE