COAS charges Imo traditional rulers for collaboration against insecurity

Traditional rulers in Imo State have been advised by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.Gen.Farouk Yahaya, to have watchful eyes and partner with security agencies to tackle insecurity in the land.

He also urged them to also be in position to report any obnoxious conduct capable of disrupting peace to relevant quarters.

The Chief of Army Staff gave the advise after he was conferred with a chieftaincy tittle of Dike Ogu 1(War Lord) of Imo State by the Chairman, Traditional Rulers Council of Imo, His Royal Highness, Eze Emmanuel Okeke.

The Army Chief was honoured with the title during a courtesy visit to monarch’s palace in Owerri, on Tuesday, as part of activities marking the commemoration of the year 2022 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

Lt.Gen.Yahaya thanked the traditional ruler and his cabinet for the honour bestowed upon him adding that he had come to pay homage to him in line with the dictate of tradition.

The Imo monarch, HRH Eze Emmanuel Okeke while conferring the chieftaincy title to the Army Boss thanked the COAS for his efforts at restoring peace in Imo.

He pledged his readiness to partner with the Army and other security agencies in the state in the fight against criminality.

He said: “We take cognizance of the partnership of the Nigerian Army with the Imo Government and we pledge our readiness to assist in whatever way it is required of us to ensure lasting peace in Imo”.

Our correspondent reports that other activities marking the 2022 NADCEL on Tuesday included the inauguration of a renovated solar powered 12 classroom blocks at Army Children Primary School, Obinze, Owerri West Council Area of the state.

The COAS also participated in the inauguration of six classroom blocks at the Army Day Secondary School, Obinze; a medical science laboratory in Obowo Council Area; 10 classroom blocks at Nkwerre Council Area, and a free medical outreach at Avu Town, Owerri West Council Area.

