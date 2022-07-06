Buhari re-appoints Umar as NIPC executive secretary

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Hajiya Saratu A. Umar as executive secretary/chief executive officer of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) for a fresh term of five years.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), on Tuesday, Umar was first appointed to the position in July 2014.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Ahmadu Bello University and an MBA in Finance and Banking. She is trained locally and internationally in all core aspects of her career, as well as in leadership, strategy, general management, risk management and corporate governance.

The statement informed that Umar is a technocrat, reformer, strategist, economist, investment promotion expert, and export development specialist, with experience in banking and finance, investment and consulting segments of the public and private sectors of Nigeria.

It added: “In the short period of her service as executive secretary, she transformed the NIPC into a world-class investment agency and minimised revenue leakages, saving the country N500 billion, for which she received a commendation from the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission, RMFC.”

The appointment is with immediate effect.