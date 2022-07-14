Hajj: NAHCON begins return flights of Nigerian pilgrims July 15

After the completion of this year’s Hajj exercise, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, on Wednesday disclosed that Nigerian pilgrims would begin to return home on Friday, July 15.

Hassan made this known in his opening address at the post-Arafat stakeholders meeting for the 2022 Hajj.

According to him, after the 2022 Hajj came to an end, the commission’s major concern now was how to go back home, declaring “The return to Nigeria will commence on Friday, 15th July 2023.”

He, however, declared that the return flights would be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hassan informed that arrangements had been concluded for pilgrims who had not visited Madinah to go there before returning to Nigeria, adding that a total of 7,736 pilgrims would go to Madinah.

While expressing gratitude to Allah for the successful 2022 Hajj, the NAHCON boss said this was possible despite a two-year non-performance of Hajj, adding that the exercise was never without its challenges.

The chairman noted that the challenges were due to Saudi Arabia’s delayed proclamation that Hajj would hold this year, adding that there were also a lot of delays and cancellations of outbound flights.





Speaking on the way forward, Hassan said the commission ”must start today preparation of Hajj 2023, knowing that Arafat is 360 days away.”