Cleric emphasises importance of commitment to God

Christians all over the world have been advised to take seriously their commitment to the Almighty God who knows all their problems and the only one who can solve them in His own way.

Pastor Adeyemi Oyinloye, who is the President of the Oyo State Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists, gave this advise at the concluding service of the 2020 Family Camp meeting at the permanent camp site at Erunmu, Egbeda Local Government Area penultimate Sunday. Oyinloye said that no matter what, the Almighty God has never and will never forsake anyone who believes in Him, just as he told people to cast all burdens, problems and difficulties on Him for solution.

He alluded to the divine solution which attended the seemingly intractable difficulties created by human beings on the Church of God since 2016 as vindication that no matter the circumstance, He is Lord and the just shall always be vindicated. “I want to encourage the congregation to view the event as a great testimony of the wonderful way in which God handles the affairs of human beings. Is anything difficult for God? Nothing in life is difficult for the Creator, just cast everything on Him,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BORDERLESS: Between Poverty Alleviation And Wealth Creation

Last Thursday, the World Bank stated that the number of the poor in Nigeria would increase by between 15 and 20 million over the next two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Bank country director in Nigeria, Shubhan Chaudhuri, who said this during the presentation of a report, Nigeria Development

POLITICAL ANALYSIS: Nigeria, The Drifting Ship

What has gone wrong with Nigeria? One of Nigeria’s greatest contributions to the literary world, the late Professor Chinua Achebe, endeavoured to provide an insightful answer to the teaser. In his classic 333-page book aptly entitled: There was a country, he wrote: “Most members of my generation, who were born before

‘Nigeria In Dire Need Of Restructuring And Ideological Rebirth’

We are very much like in a war situation even though we often shy away from admitting it. We live in denial on many issues and, as far as food production is concerned and being unable to feed the population, five factors are responsible. First, the weather has not been as favourable as required…

[FULL STORY] Outrage Greets Abduction Of Katsina Schoolboys

There was outrage across the country on Saturday as reports of the kidnap of an unspecified number of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State spread, bringing back memories of a similar incident in Chibok, Borno State in…

FLICKERS: For How Much Longer Can Nigeria Endure Buhari?

Two anecdotes, told by keynote speaker, Professor Adeolu Akande last week Wednesday, at a congregation of lawyers, drew the graph of the gripping state of the Nigerian union, in the most spellbinding manner. Two other narratives which strengthened his argument, came in the form of news stories which dominated the media during the same week. The first anecdote by Akande, Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission…

VOICE OF COURAGE: …ICC Light On Nigeria

THE festering evil in Nigeria has been going on as if it has the whole world under its feet and that no one would call it to question. Human life has become much worthless than those of cows under it and much consequences are at stake for toying with the life of those precious animals in this our country…

Yoruba: Put On Your Thinking Cap

I found the piece published here today a compelling read. Titled “The Chinese and Fulani Only Need Patience with Yoruba over South-west Nigeria”, it was authored by my “egbon”, Dr. Babafemi A. Badejo. Please enjoy it! “On December 6, 2020, Aderinwa was on my mind as I played golf at the Sadique Baba Abubakar…