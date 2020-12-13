‘Nigeria in dire need of restructuring and ideological rebirth’

Former Nigerian ambassador to Germany and professor of political science at the University of Ibadan, Professor Tunde Adeniran, speaks on ways to get Nigeria out of its current state of underdevelopment.

In the past, Nigeria used to be a promising country with food and other necessities of life in surplus measure for the citizenry But now, there is a reversal of fortune for the country as many citizens now complain of hardship and inflated cost of living. What can you say are the factors that got the country to where it is today?

We are very much like in a war situation even though we often shy away from admitting it. We live in denial on many issues and, as far as food production is concerned and being unable to feed the population, five factors are responsible. First, the weather has not been as favourable as required. There is shortage of rain when needed in certain parts of the country while some other parts experienced devastating flooding. Second, there’s a sharp decrease in the farming population and those left in the occupation are not sufficiently into mechanized farming as to cope with the growing demands. Third, the general insecurity on the farms has driven many committed farmers out of their farms. Fourth, those who brave the situation and are resolute in farming are being discouraged by the incessant raids of their farms and destruction of their farms by herdsmen. Fifth, government policies have not given consistent and sufficient insurance to farmers to rise up to the challenge.

With Nigeria’s vast unexplored mineral resources, who can you say has failed the country, its citizens or its leaders?

The failure to fully explore and exploit the immense mineral resources of Nigeria should be blamed on our leaders. In this regard, the National Assembly deserves more blame than any other set of Nigeria’s leadership. There is need to overhaul the relevant provisions of the Nigerian constitution, repeal some and make new ones to free that sector for states. Local governments and the private sector should move in and boost exploration and the development of Nigeria’s economy at different levels.

How do you think the country can get out of its current demeaning state?

With the human and material resources available in this country, we have no reason for being where we are now. Fundamentally, we must submit to the rule of law, subscribe to hard work, justice, fairness and equity as a way of life and elevate our allegiances. We all need to wake up as so much has to be done at various levels. From the local government areas to the states to the national level, there is need for re-orientation and a new focus. Our school system is in a shambles while the various areas within the country yearn for overhaul and repositioning. The country, of course, is also very much in need of restructuring and ideological rebirth.

