Ohanaeze knocks FG over promotions in Nigeria Police 

Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has knocked the Federal Government for the recent promotion exercise carried out by the Nigerian Police Force, where 37 officers were promoted to the rank of commissioners of police, and called for a revisit of the exercise.

Condemning the exercise on Saturday on his official Twitter account, President of Ohaneze, Nnia Nwodo said the recent promotion carried out by the Nigerian Police Force showed that 37 officers were pro- moted to the rank of commissioners of police, saying that the North-West zone has 12 new commissioners of police.

Nwodo expressed dissatisfaction with the imbalance and marginalisation against his zone in the promotion exercise, where the Igbo got only one slot in the commissioner of police category. “A cursory look at the list shows that North West zone has 12 new commissioners of police; North East, eight; South West seven; SouthSouth five; North Central, four; while predictably South-East brought up the rear with just one new commissioner.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo ob- serves that the already existing imbalance in the force exemplified in the fact that all police commissioners in the South East come from the North and not many Igbo officers are in the high echelon of the force should have made it imperative that more slots be given to the South East.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Sanusi Was My Choice As Emir Of Kano ― Kwankwaso

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has defended his choice of former Governor of Central Bank, Muhammad Sanusi II, as the Emir of Kano.Incumbent Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at a…

Apple Goes Into Car Production

Tech giant, Apple, makers of iPhone, MacBook, and other high-end gadgets has decided to expand its business by going into the production of self-driving cars with high-performance batteries by 2024…

Kano Youth, 23 Years, Marries 46-Year-Old American Mother

A Kano youth, Suleiman Isah Isah, 23 years, of Panshekara in Kano metropolis has married his heartthrob, Janine Sanchezt, a 46-year-old American mother…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…