Civil engineers commend Sanwo-Olu on infrastructure development

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, was today applauded by The Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers has applauded the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babatunde Fashola, for his giant strides and unparalleled investment in upscaling infrastructural development of Lagos State.

The commendation by the group came with the Fellowship Award to the governor.

The governor, while reiterating his administration’s commitment towards providing efficient and sustainable infrastructure to meet with the growing demands for the future, said the projected increase in number of road vehicles and the subsequent rise in traffic volumes are responsible for issues of traffic congestion and infrastructural pressure,

Special Advicer on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs.Aramide Adeyoye, an engineer, who represented the governor, received the fellowship certificate and honors regalia on behalf of the governor at the 20th International Civil Engineering Conference of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, “Eko Akete 2022” which was held at the Podium International Events Ikeja .

Responding on behalf of governor, Adeyoye said that the achievement of the governor in infrastructure is glaringly visible and is as a result of the combination of ingenious thinking and genuine desire to change the face of infrastructure, saying that his administration would continue to leverage technology to transform the state’s economy while easing impediments for businesses to flourish.

Sanwo-Olu confirmed that construction in the roads and highways sector have significantly increased in recent years. He also noted that to improve efficiency and lower the impact on environment giving the present administration’s thrust on the sector, innovative materials and methods (cold asphalt patching and rigid pavements) automation and machine control technologies in the construction sector is encouraged by his administration.

He said the precast pre-stressed concrete technology is now widely used in construction of bridges, flyovers, because of the state’s peculiar terrain.

The National Chairman of the institution, Dr.Jang Tanko, maintained that the institution would continue to strive to create enabling regulatory environment for the practice of engineering to grow.

