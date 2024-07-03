Fifteen teachers have been selected by the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) for a four-day training on Information Communication and Technology (ICT) in Bauchi state.

Speaking during the commencement of the training on Tuesday, Mallam Isa Garba, a Senior Programme Officer of CITAD, said that the training was aimed at imbibing in the teachers’ skills that would enable them to scale up productivity and quality delivery.

He also said that the training would scale up instruction in Bauchi State public schools as well as strengthen the teachers’ economy.

According to him, the nation’s social challenges including terrorism and banditry could best be remedied through the classroom by shaping the learner’s characters and impacting the right knowledge so that the children could become useful to themselves and the country at large.

He maintained that improving the standard of education in the country is the responsibility of everyone hence, the need to embrace ICT from Basic Education to improve the quality of teaching.

On his part, the state CITAD Programme Officer, Mr Mujahid Ibrahim, noted that CITAD had introduced ICT training for some selected youth aimed at catching them young and realised the importance of extending the same to teachers for its future sustenance.

In his remark, the Bauchi l Local Government Education Secretary, Nuru Abdullahi, sought the sustenance of the partnership and commended CITAD’s passion and professionalism in executing its task of providing ICT knowledge to the public, particularly teachers of SUBEB in the state.

Some of the participants who spoke expressed appreciation to the organisers of the ICT training and assured their readiness to step down the knowledge gained to achieve the set goals.

