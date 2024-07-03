The House of Representatives is to commence public hearings on constitutional amendments across the country, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has said.

Abbas made this known Tuesday in Birnin -Kebbi, Kebbi State at the 14th joint convocation ceremony of the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic Birnin Kebbi.

He also called on Kebbi state Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris to use the opportunity of the constitutional amendment to take a stand on the creation of state police, local government autonomy and other National burning issues affecting the Nigerian Nation.

The Speaker who was a special guest of honour at the ceremony also urged traditional rulers in the state to brace up for the upcoming constitutional amendment that will allow them to seek a define role for them as fathers in the country.

He explained that the essence of the constitutional amendment is to re-engineer the only supreme law book in Nigeria which is gradually becoming mundane due to growing needs so as to add and subtract many things to ensure fairness for all Nigerians.

He challenged the graduands to use the training acquired from the institution to become self reliant and not to be roaming the streets in search of white collar jobs when they are practically equipped with skills to become employers of labour and not job seekers.

Earlier, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Usman Abubakar Tunga, while thanking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Idris for their contribution to the Polytechnic, also described the convocation as necessary as it has not been held for over six years hence the reason to combine it.

The Rector, who lamented the state of Polytechnic staff quarters, appealed to the federal government to renovate them as they have not been touched since the Institution was built in 1976.

The convocation ceremony also featured conferment of fellowship of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic to Governor Nasiru Idris, Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji AbdulSamad, CEO of BUA Cement plc and the late Emir of Gwandu, Haruna Rasheed.

No fewer than 4,000 students collected their various Certificates, National Diploma and Higher National Diplomas, spanning six years collectively.

