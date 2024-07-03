The National Union of Zamfara State Students (NUZAMSS) has called on the state government to verify what they called a false claim on payment of scholarship awards to students in the state.

The NUZAMSS National President, Comrade Mubarak Musa Manager, in a statement issued on Tuesday evening in Gusau, the state capital, disputed the recent statement made by the Governor on payment of scholarships to students of tertiary institutions within and outside the state.

The statement reads in parts: “We, the National Body of the Student Union, are compelled to address the recent claims made by the Governor regarding the payment of scholarships to various institutions, including those in Cyprus.

“It is with deep concern that we confirm these statements as untrue and misleading.

“Representatives from the following institutions have unanimously refuted the Governor’s claims including Abdu Gusau Polytechnic Talata Mafara, Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda. School of Nursing and Midwifery, Gusau and Federal University, Gusau.

“The local chapter presidents of these institutions have unequivocally and unanimously stated that no scholarships have been received by their students.”

According to the statement, the assertion was a deliberate propaganda and a gross misrepresentation of the truth.

“Furthermore, the alleged establishment of a committee for scholarship distribution has been dismissed as propaganda by our local chapters.

“This is a deceitful attempt to mislead the public and mask the government’s failure to support its students.

“We demand an immediate cessation of this propaganda and call for genuine, effective measures to alleviate the suffering of our students both locally and abroad.

“Our students in Cyprus, as well as those in the institutions listed, continue to suffer financial difficulties without the promised support,” the statement added.

The NUZAMSS therefore called the government for transparency and accountability, “We urge for immediate action to rectify these false claims and provide the necessary assistance to our students.”

