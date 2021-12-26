Christmas brings promise of a better year for Nigerians ― Archbishop

The Archbishop Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Reverend Bamisebi Olumakaiye has stated that the celebration of Jesus Christ brings the promise of a better year for Nigerians.

The Archbishop stated this while delivering his Christmas message in the church on Sunday in Lagos.

Bamisebi reminded Nigerians that the celebration symbolizes hope and deliverance.

He explained that the season came as salvation, deliverance and prosperity for the sons and daughters of men.

“Christmas brings us the promise of a better year and change in season.

“As we celebrate the remembrance of the birth of our Saviour, Jesus Christ, I want to remind us that Christmas symbolizes hope and deliverance.

“The joy of the season came as salvation, deliverance and prosperity for the sons and daughters of men.

He said.

Meanwhile, The Clergyman prayed for good tidings of peace and salvation for our nation, homes and everyone.

“As God’s representative, I know that the coming year will bring great tidings of joy, peace and salvation for our nation, homes and everyone; for after a long dark cloud night, the sun will rise in the horizon.”

“In all that may come and befall our world, the Lord of Host is with us and the God of Jacob our refuge!” He said.

