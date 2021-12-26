Lagos to commence verification exercise for foreign-based transient medical doctors

An agency of the Lagos State Government, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) has commenced implementation of policies that will ensure verification and approval of Foreign-Based Transient Medical Doctors (FBTMDs) by the Medical Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) before they can practice a medical profession in the State.

According to Chairman, HEFAMAA Governing Board, Dr Yemisi Solanke-Koya, the policy is aimed at safeguarding the health, safety and welfare of Lagosians.

Speaking at a town hall meeting held in the Ikeja division of the State, Solanke-Koya, emphasized that such approval must be submitted and duly registered with HEFAMAA prior to commencing the practice of medicine in the State.

She stated that the Agency is aware that some facilities engage the FBTMDs to provide medical care to patients and perform medical procedures without verified certificates and licenses from professional bodies.

While warning hospitals in the State to desist from engaging foreigners whose certificates and licenses have not been verified by MDCN and HEFAMAA, the Chairman reiterated the commitment of the Agency to ensuring that all facilities operate within the confine of the law.

She said, “The State Government is ever committed to ensuring that only those who are qualified and registered by Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria will be allowed to practice the medical profession in Lagos State.”

She added, “The Government has approved the Agency’s request to investigate and determine if medical practitioners from abroad have the prerequisite experience to practice in Lagos.”

She noted that the town hall meeting which also had online participation is significant in intimating the residents on the roles and responsibilities of HEFAMAA and drawing their attention to the need to patronize only health facilities that have been registered by it for quality service delivery and, to direct their grievances to the Agency through its various channels.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr Abiola Idowu in her presentation on the Roles and Responsibilities of the Agency disclosed that the campaign will go a long way in curbing quackery and unprofessional conduct in the State healthcare system.

She stated that it sets the required minimum standards for the operation of health facilities both in the public and private health sector; registers, inspects and monitors all health facilities in the State as well as advises the Commissioner on all matters relating to the registration, inspection and supervision of private and public hospitals in the state amongst other functions.

In his remarks, the Regent of Ikeja, Prince Adekunle Apena thanked the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi and the Agency for the laudable initiative to keep the citizens abreast of the Agency’s roles and responsibilities and improve the health of the citizenry.

He however promised to join hands with the government in its fight against quackery in the State.

The campaign team also visited the Iyaloja of Ipodo and Alade markets, Alhaja Adefolami Ganiu and Alhaja Adiat Apena respectfully; markets, motor parks, PHCs in Ikeja among other places.

