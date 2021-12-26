You have inspired us to deliver on our mandate, APC govs to Bagudu

The Forum of Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress has congratulated their colleague in Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, on the occasion of his 60 birthday.

The Kebbi State Governor is the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

A statement signed by Kogi state governor and Treasurer of the PGF, Yahaya Bello, commended Governor Bagudu for being “able to inspire us to come up with initiates to ensure that our party remained focused towards delivering on our mandate to change Nigeria.”

The statement further applauded the Kebbi State Governor leadership, vision and painstaking commitment to the development of the APC.

“We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and painstaking commitment to the development of our party, All Progressives Congress (APC). Under the leadership of our President, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, we acknowledge your initiatives to ensure sustained unity among our team of Progressive Governors. Recognising that the politics of Nigeria is passing through fundamental changes, which is a necessary condition for the institution of enduring progressive governance, as our Chairman, you have been able to inspire us to come up with initiates to ensure that our party remained focused towards delivering on our mandate to change Nigeria.

“We rejoice with His Excellency, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on this special day. We also reaffirm our commitment to continue to work with the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our governments to create jobs, fight insecurity, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.”

In a similar statement, the PGF equally felicitated the Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi A. Sule on his 62 birthday.

The statement expressed satisfaction with what it called the developmental strides ongoing in the North Central state “through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.”

“As we rejoice with, HE. Abdullahi A. Sule, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

