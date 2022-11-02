Chrisland University confers honorary degrees on Alake, Awosika on Nov 8

The authorities of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, will on Tuesday, honour the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba (Dr) Adedotun Gbadebo and Chief (Mrs) Folorunso Alakija with honorary degrees in Political Science and Business Administration respectively.

This was disclosed by the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Chinedu Peace Babalola, at a pre-convocation press conference ahead of the 4th convocation ceremony of the school, held on Tuesday.

Babalola explained that the conferment of honorary degrees on Oba Gbadebo and Awosika was the first in the history of the institution.

She noted that the university had been receiving support for Oba Gbadebo since the establishment of the institution, while Awosika’s contribution to humanity needed to be recognized more.

The VC informed that all the 28 programmes being currently run by the school were fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

She said that 9 students will be graduating with First Class; 27 with Second Class Upper Division; 14 Second Class Lower Division and two with third class honour.

Babalola hinted that the Chairman, Access Bank Plc, Dr (Mrs) Dere Awosika, who is the Guest Speaker at the ceremony will be delivering a lecture on ” The Visible and Invisible Hands of Development: Interrogating The Roles of Tertiary institutions and Financial Sector In The Country.”

