Cholesterol and health

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
I learnt that it has been confirmed that high levels of cholesterol are no longer dangerous. Is it true?

Ireti (by SMS)

 

No, its not true. High cholesterol, particularly LDL, or “bad” cholesterol, is still a marker for a higher risk for heart disease. And preliminary results from a 2022 study of more than 750 older adults found a link between high cholesterol levels and elevated dementia risk. In view of this, it is still very important for you to endeavour to keep your Cholesterol level as low as possible.

