Cholesterol and alcohol

My last Medical Examination confirmed that my Cholesterol level is high. In view of this, I am currently on medication. I want to know if I can still be taking my regular daily two bottles of beer.

Austin (by SMS)

Moderation is the key, as in many areas of health. In general, moderate alcohol consumption, medically defined as up to two drinks per day for men and one per day for women (different metabolism), has been shown in many studies to have modest health benefits. However, the same studies also show that heavier drinking than that produces more harm than good. This kind of moderate consumption actually slightly lowers LDL (bad) cholesterol and modestly raises HDL (good) cholesterol.

There is no manufacturer’s warning against drinking while on any statin medication, including Lipitor, which is recommended to be taken after dinner or at bedtime.

