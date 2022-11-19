A long time ago, in a village in Mizoram, people believed – long names bring great fortune, and longer ones being even greater! In many of the families, it was customary to keep long names for at least one of the children. In one such family, there were two brothers- one named Semu, and the other named Tala Bini Bendo Toko Miki Sembu Chima Chimena Kit Kit Kuki Mizi Pizi Hala. One day, two brothers were playing near the well in their garden. Suddenly, Semu fell into the well! Seeing this, Tala Bini Bendo Toko Miki Sembu Chima Chimena Kit Kit Kuki Mizi Pizi Hala ran to his mother, shouting “Mother! Semu has fallen in to the well. Please do something!” “What? Semu has fallen into the well?” cried the mother. “Let me call your father to help.” She ran to her husband, shouting, “O dear! Semu has fallen into the well. Please do something!”

“What? Semu has fallen into the well?” cried her husband. “Let me tell the gardener!” He ran to the gardener, shouting, “Semu has fallen in to the well?” cried the gardener. He quickly fetched a ladder and descended in to the well. He lifted Semu in his arms and climbed out of the well. Semu was safe and his parents were happy. A few days later, the two brothers were playing near the well again. Suddenly, Tala Bini Bendo Toko Miki Sembu Chima Chimena Kit Kit Kuzi Mizi Pizi Hala fell into the well. Semu ran to his mother, shouting,”Mother! Tala Bini Bendo Toko Miki Sembu Chima Chimena Kit Kit Kuzi Mizi Pizi Hala has fallen in to the well. Please do something!”

“What?” cried the mother,” Tala Bini Bendo Toko Miki Sembu Chima Chimena Kit Kit Kuki Mizi Pizi Hala has fallen into the well? Let me call your father! She ran to her husband,shouting, O dear Tala Bini Bendo Toko Miki Sembu Chima Chimena Kit Kit Kuki Mizi Pizi Hala has fallen into the well. Please do something!” “What? Tala Bini Bendo Toko Miki Sembu Chima Chimena Kit Kit Kuki Mizi Pizi Hala has fallen into the well?” cried the father.” Let me get the gardener to help.”

But by then it was too late! Before the gardener could be informed, the poor boy had drowned. And all because of his long name! From that day on, the people of the village began keeping short names for their children.

SOURCE: www.kidsgen.com/stories

