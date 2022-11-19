Acupuncture to treat stroke

By Dr. Wale Okediran
Acupuncture

My elder brother who has been down with stroke for some time has been asked to try acupuncture for his right sided paralysis. I want to know of this is proper.

Kofi (by SMS)

 

Yes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), acupuncture is a good alternative and complementary strategy for stroke treatment and for improving stroke. In addition, there is some research-based evidence that doing acupuncture on the scalp may help a person who’s been paralyzed from a stroke recover some motor function. Another study suggests acupuncture may help people with one-sided paralysis following a stroke.

