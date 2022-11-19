Acupuncture to treat stroke

My elder brother who has been down with stroke for some time has been asked to try acupuncture for his right sided paralysis. I want to know of this is proper.

Kofi (by SMS)

Yes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), acupuncture is a good alternative and complementary strategy for stroke treatment and for improving stroke. In addition, there is some research-based evidence that doing acupuncture on the scalp may help a person who’s been paralyzed from a stroke recover some motor function. Another study suggests acupuncture may help people with one-sided paralysis following a stroke.

